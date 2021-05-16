Police tracking individual who uploaded photos of Bukit Batu assemblyman violating SOP

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are tracking the Facebook account owner who is believed to have uploaded photos of Bukit Batu assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding Aidilfitri visits.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the photos allegedly showed Puah, who is also Johor PKR deputy chairman, eating at the Facebook account owner’s house at Taman Desa Jaya, Ulu Tiram here on the first day of Aidilfitri.

“The Facebook account owner is being located to provide a statement to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today.

A news portal had reported that Tanjung Selatan Bersatu branch chief Ahmad Anwar Asyraf Ismail lodged a police report at the Muar district police headquarters against the assemblyman after the Facebook account owner known as ‘Sarah Iena’ allegedly uploaded several photos of the Aidilfitri celebrations at her home.

Meanwhile, Puah in a statement said he had gone to the location to send donated items to the PKR Women’s representative to be distributed to the needy and single mothers and not to celebrate Aidilfitri as claimed.

“I will, however, cooperate fully with the police in their investigations and if the investigations reveal that I had violated the SOP, I am ready to accept the punishment and pay the necessary compound,” he said.

According to him, he will go to the Seri Alam district headquarters to give his statement. — Bernama