Policemen caught partying at station facing only disciplinary action: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A police station chief and three policemen who were arrested for improper conduct involving partying at a police station in Kajang nere here last July, escaped criminal charges after second urine tests on them found the results to be negative for drugs.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said however, all four were still facing ongoing disciplinary investigations.

He said criminal charges involving drugs against them were dropped and that the public prosecutor decided not to charge them.

“Disciplinary investigations are being conducted in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, apart from that, they have also been compounded for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of movement control under the National Recovery Plan,“ he told Bernama today.

Azri said the policemen had to answer to all the charges before a disciplinary board and among the punitive action that could be taken were suspension and dismissal.

On July 20, apart from the station chief, two policemen with the ranks of Cpl (Corporal) and a Support Cpl were also detained along with four women, for partying in a special room at the station.

During the raid, police also confiscated several bottles suspected to contain ketum juice, bottles of liquor, speakers, disco lights, microphone and a television set.-Bernama