Polls open as Bulgarians vote in snap elections

SOFIA (Bulgaria): Polls opened at 7 am local time (0400GMT) in Bulgaria as residents began voting in Sunday's snap elections.

Nearly 6.6 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in 12,000 ballot boxes across the country and at 738 points in 62 countries, the Foreign Ministry said, reported Anadolu Agency.

Some 21 parties and coalitions nominated candidates for the 240-member parliament in the election.

Bulgarian citizens living in Türkiye will also be able to vote at 162 points.

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said it took extensive security measures for the election.

Sunday’s vote will be Bulgaria's fifth snap general election since April 2022 in the hope of overcoming the political crisis in the country that is in need of a stable government as it faces major issues that will determine its future in the EU. -Bernama