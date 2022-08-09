Portugal’s Guedes joins Wolves from Valencia

PORTUGAL winger Goncalo Guedes(pix) has joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal from Valencia, both clubs said on Monday.

Wolves did not disclose any financial details but British media said the fee was 27.5 million pounds ($33.21 million).

“We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves,“ club chairman Jeff Shi said of the 25-year-old forward.

“He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.

“Goncalo worked with Bruno (Lage) at Benfica and played with many members of our squad previously, so we’re confident he will settle quickly into the group here.”

Guedes joined Valencia in 2017 from Paris St Germain and made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club, scoring 40 goals and providing 32 assists.

In 2019, he helped Valencia win the Copa del Rey.

“Very few transfers are ever straightforward, and this was no exception, with a number of clubs trying to secure the player right up until the last minute. Now, we are delighted that Goncalo is a Wolves player,“ Shi added.-Reuters