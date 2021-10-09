Pos Malaysia's Mel Rakyat campaign in line with Malaysian family concept: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mel Rakyat campaign launched by Pos Malaysia in conjunction with this year’s World Post Day is in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said the campaign helps people to communicate through letters for free to strengthen their relationships, especially at a time when the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many have not met each other for a long time. This effort (campaign) is most relevant to the Malaysian Family concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It advocates the philosophy of togetherness and living in a democratic and independent country such as Malaysia,” he said in RTM’s ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme in conjunction with the World Post Day 2021 today.

The Mel Rakyat campaign, which runs from Oct 4 to 31, is themed Honouring Our Past, Connecting Our Future.

Stressing the important role played by Pos Malaysia staff especially in ensuring economic and social development and continuity, Annuar expressed his appreciation to Pos Malaysia’s contributions as the oldest postal service of more than 200 years in the country.

He said this year’s World Post Day celebration, themed Innovate to Recover, reflects the efforts and importance of postal services throughout the world in ensuring global economic continuity.

The World Post Day is celebrated on Oct 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874.

Meanwhile, Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said to commemorate 52 years of World Post Day (WPD), Pos Malaysia will be issuing a special edition stamp collection under the theme ‘Honouring Our Past, Connecting Our Future’.

He said those who are interested in getting the collection may purchase them online at www.pos.com.my starting today or at selected post offices nationwide beginning Monday, Oct 11.

“This unique stamp collection design honours our past, whilst also reaffirming our commitment to connect Malaysians. We do so with humility and an enormous sense of pride,“ added Brewer.

He noted that the collection offers se-tenant stamps with illustrations of Pos Malaysia’s past and present, and a total of 400,000 pieces will be issued for each design, with a face value of RM1.30 each.

Other philatelic products such as the First Day Cover (FDC) and folder are priced at RM0.50 and RM6 each but stamp collectors may purchase the whole set at RM36.10.

For further enquiries regarding stamps and other philatelic products, the Stamp and Philately Unit of Pos Malaysia can be reached via telephone at 03-2267 2267 or email to filateli@pos.com.my.

The public is also welcome to join the WPD celebration by taking selfie with their neighbourhood postman or Pos Laju delivery personnel and wish them a Happy #WPD2021 #TerusBerhubung #KeepingYouConnected #pos4you #PosMalaysia #KeluargaMalaysia #StrongerTogether and tag Pos Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.-Bernama