BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a postman RM1,500, for providing false information to the police over donations purportedly for a Pos Malaysia personnel who was not paid bonus.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha meted out the fine on Muhamad Syazwan Juhari, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Muhamad Syazwan, who is with the Butterworth Pos Malaysia branch, was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police headquarters here at 4.30 pm last May 20. He paid the fine.

Based on the facts of the case, the postman had told his brother and a foster sister about postmen not getting bonus, following which they posted an article on Facebook, using the profile name Amirul Megat seeking donations from the public.

The Facebook posting had his picture and his bank account number.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Syafiq Nasrullah Saleem Ali, while the postman was unrepresented. -Bernama