PotongGajiMenteri trending, netizens demands ministers take pay cut

NETIZENS frustrated with the rising cost of living have called for cabinet ministers to take a pay cut and channel the savings to the people, NST reports.

The #PotongGajiMenteri hashtag is currently trending on Twitter with many asking for the ministers to empathise with the people’s plight and step up in taking salary cut and reduction in allowances.

“The time has come for the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) to mandate all Cabinet ministers to take a pay cut of 20 per cent,“ @XavierNaxa reportedly wrote on Twitter.

“If I can cut my expenses (till I have just enough money to buy food for my family and I), I bet these ministers can still manage to eat lavishly even if their salary is cut off by 20 per cent. #PotongGajiMenteri,“ @amiravmvn reportedly tweeted.