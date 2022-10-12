Power supply project in Cyberjaya to support Selangor’s ambition to be smart state: Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The development of a power generation project and renewable energy initiatives in Cyberjaya, via a proposed collaboration between Worldwide Holdings and Dynac Sdn Bhd, is in line with Selangor’s ambition of becoming a smart state by 2025, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the development will also facilitate digitalisation efforts towards making Selangor a data centre.

”The eventual aim of this project is not only to provide power or energy to Cyberjaya (for the short term) but, for the next five years, to harness a stable source of power for the data centre to be established.

“With enough power at 60 megawatts, Cyberjaya can become one of the data centres, which will provide a lifeline for our efforts towards digitalisation in line with the state’s ambition,” Amirudin told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Worldwide Holdings and Dynac here this evening.

The MoU was signed by Worldwide Holdings group chief executive officer (CEO) Datin Norazlina Zakaria and Dynac group CEO Datuk Md Jasman Bongkek.

The joint-venture project, which involves a large-scale solar park, is expected to kick off in the middle of next year and be completed in 2024.-Bernama