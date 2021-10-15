PPN: Sabah moves to phase three on Monday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) beginning Monday, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said based on the PPN website, the three main indicators for determining the PPN threshold value are the average daily Covid-19 cases, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed usage and the percentage of the eligible population that has been fully vaccinated.

“Sabah is eligible to move to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan effective Oct 18, 2021,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Masidi said of the 720 new Covid-19 cases recorded today, 96.25 per cent were in Category 1 and 2.

He said of the total cases recorded today, 253 cases or 35.14 per cent were detected through symptomatic screenings which showed that the level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) among the population was not very satisfactory.

“Although it is quite difficult to predict the trend of changes in cases for the districts in Sabah in the near future, the cumulative trend of infections within 14 days shows a declining trend,“ he added.-Bernama