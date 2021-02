PETALING JAYA: Houses of worship are running low on funds, so much so that committee members have to dig into their own pockets to keep these places going.

President of the Federation of Taoist Association Malaysia Daozhang Tan Hoe Chiow said collections started slowing down since last March. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the shortfall in collections by temples.

“We depend solely on public donations. Sadly, most Taoist temples are deprived of this source of revenue,” he told theSun.

“We hope the government will consider giving a one-off financial aid of RM5,000. This amount can cover an association’s (temple’s) operations (for a month), depending on its size and management.”

It is estimated there are 6,000 temples and Taoism associations nationwide, and many of them are in dire need of help.

Apart from a place for prayers, he said there are some members who run kindergartens, classes on Taoism and a retirement home, like the one in the Hulu Langat district that has 40 residents.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) said it was better off after they received a one-off RM4.2 million aid from the government.

Its assistant secretary-general, Gowri P.S. Thangaya, said this was made possible after MHS and the Malaysia Indian Transformation Unit, which is under the National Unity Ministry, signed an agreement last November.

“Part of the RM4.2 million is being disbursed by MHS. We are doing a nationwide roadshow and the first stop is Perak,” she said.

The amount is being disbursed to 1,934 temples to cover their utilities and items needed for prayers, she said.

As for salaries, the temples have not stopped paying wages and are trying to raise funds from the public.

“For temples that do not have a bank account, disbursement will be in cash given directly to them,” she said, adding that all monetary aid will be disbursed in May.

She estimated that a temple needs about RM30,000 a month to operate.

The Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia has appealed for an emergency fund for them to continue their operations.

“Due to the pandemic, it is understandable that prayers at places of worship are not allowed during Chinese New Year.

“Many rely on devotees and private donors to fund their daily operations.

“Many are now facing financial challenges because of the prolonged movement control order.

“The restricted New Year is painful on finances for places of worship, making it more challenging to serve the faithful,” it said in a statement.