KUALA LUMPUR: With government and private kindergartens, pre-schools, nurseries and day-care centres scheduled to resume operations on Wednesday (July 1), parents must surely be busy making the final arrangements to send their little ones there after a three-month hiatus following the imposition of the Movement Control Order.

For sure, there will be some parents who are still unsure about sending their children to these places as the nation has not yet been declared free of Covid-19.

So it is the management of these places who play an important role in ensuring that they are prepared with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to ensure the safety of the little ones.

Attention must be given to social distancing and the cleanliness of the premises must be maintained as the children are excited and eager to be with their friends.

Besides pre-schools, kindergartens and nurseries, various other sectors have also been allowed to resume operations including spas, wellness and foot massage centres, cinemas, theatres and ‘live’ event venues, while meetings, conferences, seminars, courses or training sessions can now be held.

The government has also allowed from the same date social events like weddings, engagement parties, anniversary and birthday celebrations as well as religious gatherings to be held.

Swimming in public, hotel, condominium, gated community and private pools have also been allowed.

Today is the 20th day of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which came into effect on June 10. The rules are slowly being relaxed, but the people must remember not to be complacent as the country is still battling Covid-19.

As Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah constantly reminds in his press conferences, the public must continue to observe the SOP including maintaining social distancing, washing their hands, wearing masks and avoiding close interactions.

As of yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infection cases in the country remain at double digits with 18 reported positive cases bringing the cumulative number to 8,634 including 195 active cases.

No deaths due to the virus were reported yesterday and the death toll remains at 121 or 1.40 % of total number of cases. -Bernama