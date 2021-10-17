Problems facing anti-vaxxers due to own attitude: PM Ismail Sabri (Updated)

BERA: The government has no intention of causing hardship to the people and the problems facing those who are against the Covid-19 vaccine are due to their own attitude, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

He said the Covid-19 vaccination, although not made compulsory yet, helped to make life easier for those who had received the vaccine, like travelling.

“Those who do not take the vaccine are making life difficult for themselves, it is not the government that is deliberately making it difficult...that is why I urge those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so so that they can also get to enjoy the facilities.

“Furthermore, as human beings we have a responsibility to help protect others by reducing the risk of infection and reducing the severity of the effects of the disease, if infected, by taking the Covid-19 vaccine,“ he added.

Ismail Sabri said this at a press conference after attending the wearing of rank ceremony from DSP to Superintendent for Bera police chief Mansor Samsudin at Bera District Police Headquarters here today.

The ceremony was conducted by Inspector -General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. Also promoted is Bera deputy police DSP N. Kumaran, from ASP to DSP.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that the government would take a stern approach against those who refused to take the vaccine, by ‘continuing to impose various difficulties’ on them.

According to the Prime Minister, the Health Minister in making the statement, was referring to the problems that would continue to be faced by those who refused the vaccine as the condition on for individuals to be fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 was not only imposed by the Malaysian government, but also other quarters and countries.

“Like in the case of only those who are fully vaccinated allowed to perform umrah, and next year, to perform the haj pilgrimage. This is a condition set by the Saudi Arabian government, which of course makes it difficult for those who are not vaccinated,“ he said.

When asked whether the condition in the new recruitment of civil servants would include for the candidates to be fully-vaccinated, Ismail Sabri said it was a good suggestion, but the matter required to be looked into thoroughly by the Public Service Department (JPA).

“It may be considered, but the PSD has to look into various aspects, including legally. So far, action can only be taken against those who are already in the service as the deadline for civil servants to take the vaccine is Nov 1,“ he added.-Bernama