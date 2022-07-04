Prosecution: Any attempt to impede the progress of Zahid’s trial must be rejected

PETALING JAYA: The prosecution today accused Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of trying to stall his ongoing corruption proceedings and delay the outcome of the trial, NST reports.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran reportedly urged the court to reject any attempts by the former home minister.

She also pointed out that Zahid, was facing very serious charges and the public was closely watching the trial.

“This trial is of public and national importance and any attempt to impede the progress of the proceedings must be rejected,“ she reportedly said.