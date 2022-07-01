PTPTN launches Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan 2022-2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2022-2024 launched by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today is a guide for the agency to support efforts to strengthen governance, integrity and anti-corruption measures, its chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said.

He said the anti-corruption plan, which outlined three priority areas, featured five strategic objectives and 12 action plans in total.

“Each action plan set has taken into account the need to enhance integrity, strengthen governance and empower anti-corruption efforts.

“The plan is also drafted comprehensively by looking at the issues and challenges faced by PTPTN,” he said in a statement here today.

The launch of the PTPTN OACP 2022-2024, which is the main anti-corruption policy document at the organisational level, was officiated by Ahmad Dasuki at Menara PTPTN here.

The event was also attended by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Assistant Commissioner (Inspection and Consultancy Division) Mohd Syahrul Ridzuan Yahaya.

PTPTN’s OACP was launched in line with Initiative 2.1.5. of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 under the 2nd Strategy, namely strengthening service delivery efficiency, by requiring the public sector to develop an anti-corruption plan at their respective organisations.

Ahmad Dasuki said as an agency under the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), PTPTN was always committed to supporting the government’s aspiration to create an environment that is always free from corruption and abuse of power that can jeopardise the organisation’s image.

He said the launch of PTPTN’s OACP is also a continuation of the launch of MOHE’s OACP by ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar on June 1.

To ensure the plan’s success, he said the monitoring and evaluation aspects will be implemented by the PTPTN OACP Implementation and Monitoring Committee to oversee its performance until 2024.

Ahmad Dasuki said improvements in human resource management, administration, finance, comprehensive use of technology systems, monitoring and strengthening of work processes will continue to be given serious attention.

“PTPTN hopes that the OACP to be developed over a period of three years can be appreciated and used as a comprehensive and inclusive reference for all PTPTN employees.

“In turn, it will further increase integrity, efficiency and further enhance trust and confidence of clients for the services provided by PTPTN,” he added.-Bernama