Putin self-isolates after ‘dozens’ of acquaintances contracted Covid-19

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he decided to self-isolate for several days as “several dozen” of his acquaintances contracted Covid-19, Sputnik news reported.

“You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe as the last moment. I regret this a lot, but this is due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in my closest entourage, not just in one or two people, but several dozen.

“Now I have to self-isolate for several days,“ Putin said at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, via video link.- Bernama