PVATM’s three requests from Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) has requested that the issue of ‘Pingat Jasa Malaysia’ recipients’ allowance be given consideration, an increase in the subsistence allowance for MAF B40 veterans, and pension adjustments are included in Budget 2023 which will be tabled on Oct 7.

Its president Datuk Sharuddin Omar (pix) said the tabling of the 2023 Budget was highly anticipated by veterans across the country because the three requests concerned their welfare.

“We want this budget to benefit all veterans,“ he told Bernama recently.

Sharuddin said, PVATM previously had fought for five things and two of them, namely the improvement of derivative pension and the establishment of an advisory panel to consider the application of former soldiers to be recognised as MAF veterans were met.

On the pension adjustment for soldiers who retired before 2013, a former Nuri helicopter pilot, Maj (R) Dr Nor Ibrahim Sulaiman said the government should consider this in the budget because it affects the daily life of retirees.

“For example, I retired in 1992 after serving 25 years with full dedication. The maximum basic salary for the rank of Major at that time was RM2,584. Fifty per cent pension of basic salary is RM1,292.

“Until 2013 the government gave a two per cent adjustment every year. Only after 26 years of retirement, I get to enjoy a pension of RM2,682. This means I belong to the B40 category,“ he said and hoped the government would give positive consideration to the veterans’ request.

A former soldier who once served in the first peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN) in Congo, Ariffin Taib hopes that the welfare of military retirees, especially from the health aspect, is not overlooked.

“The facilities and services at the MAF hospital for military personnel and retirees are very good. However, in terms of pharmaceuticals, there are medicines that are needed after receiving treatment in the hospital that are difficult to obtain and costly too.

“In my case, after receiving treatment at a government hospital, there are drugs or supplements that need to be bought outside, the price of which is not cheap,“ he said.

He hopes the government would consider introducing initiatives so that medical needs can be obtained cheaply and easily because not all veterans have the money to spend on their medicinal needs.

Meanwhile, Defence analyst Dr Azmi Hassan said better skill training allocations need to be provided for military personnel who are about to retire so that they can explore other career opportunities, especially in fields related to high technology.

Azmi added that veterans need to be equipped with the latest skills, especially in the technical field, to meet the development of technology and future industry needs.

“This skill training may cost more than usual as outside parties could be involved in providing a conducive learning environment for veterans or future retirees,” he said.-Bernama