Quake measuring 5.5 on richter scale strikes near Banten, tremors felt in Jakarta

JAKARTA: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck beneath the sea in Banten area, Java Island on Sunday, said Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

However, no tsunami warning was immediately issued.

The quake occurred at 5.02 pm West Indonesian time, centered at 26 kilometers (km) southwest of Bayah, Lebak District, Banten Province at a depth of 12 km.

The tremors were felt in Jakarta, which is located about 131 km from the centre of the quake.

Some residents felt buildings shake for a few seconds when the quake occurred.

BMKG in a post on its official twitter warned the public to brace for possible aftershocks.-Bernama