Queen graces launch of Bonda Halimatussaadia Milk Centre in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today launched the Bonda Halimatussaadia Milk Centre, the first syariah-compliant milk bank in Malaysia, at the International Islamic University Malaysia Sultan Ahmad Shah Health Centre (SASMEC@IIUM) here.

Tunku Azizah in encouraging mothers who have an oversupply of breast milk to donate to the centre, said breast milk has the nutrients that are best for babies and hoped that more women are aware of the existence of the centre.

“I had difficulties conceiving but was blessed to have children, unfortunately, I could not breastfeed anyone of them because I am one of those who could not produce enough breast milk.

“At that time, IIUM did not have a milk bank... if there was a milk bank then, my children would have benefited from the excess supply. It was sad not to be able to give breast milk to my children.”

Tunku Azizah said this at the launch of the centre named after the nursing mother of Prophet Muhammad SAW here today, which was also attended by IIUM president Tan Sri Samsudin Osman and rector Emeritus Prof Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak.

In her speech, Tunku Azizah also shared that since the idea of ​​establishing the milk bank was brought up, His Majesty had ordered that thorough research be carried out so that no issues arise from the Syariah Law point of view especially to avoid problems related to milk kinship.

“Alhamdulillah, what IIUM aims to do has been approved... in whatever programme I am involved in Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had advised that I follow it through and I hope this milk bank will continue to operate,“ Her Majesty said.

Meanwhile, Samsudin in his speech, said in setting up the centre several discussions were held with the religious department including the Pahang Mufti Office, Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) and the State Islamic Law Consultation Committee to obtain clear guidance and advice.

SASMEC@IIUM in a statement informed that the idea of ​​establishing the milk centre began in late 2019 as part of the baby-friendly hospital initiative where extensive research was conducted and a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) was created to comply with the maqasid syariah concept in preserving not only life, but also lineage, property and intellect.

“All procedures have been scrutinised by a team of doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Department of Pediatrics, microbiologists, nurses and the Syariah Compliance Department.

“The SOP that was introduced also contained guidelines detailing the entire process from the recruitment of potential milk donors up to feeding donor milk to babies,” it said.

The research team also visited a milk bank at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland to acquire technical skills in establishing and maintaining a milk bank.-Bernama