Queen graces Prisons Department creative awards ceremony

SEPANG: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Malaysian Prisons Department creative awards ceremony for Royal Pahang Weave, Songket, Batik and Craft tonight.

The queen presented the Royal Pahang Weave award to Penor prison staff Mohd Hafiz Izudin and to Fadhil Ab Rashid and Masdi Salim of Marang prison who won the songket category.

Pengkalan Chepa prison staff, Wan Mohd Hafiz Wan Hamid and Zulkifli Husein were named winners of the batik category, while Mohd Shahrul Amir Muda and Ahmad Firdaus Mohd Razali from Chenor prison won the colours of nature category.

All the winners took home a cash prize of RM5,000, a trophy and a certificate.

Mohd Shahrul Amir and Ahmad Firdaus were also crowned winners of the Sulaiman Abdul Ghani Award.

Themed ‘Kreativiti Melestari Tradisi’ (Creativity Preserves Tradition), the award is a recognition for the Prisons Department, especially the inmates and staff involved in the Royal Pahang Weave, songket and batik weaving workshops.

Accompanying the queen was her daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Malaysian Prisons Department Commissioner-General Datuk Nordin Mohamed.-Bernama