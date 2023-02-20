Questions for oral answers exceeding 40 words will be shortened: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Questions for the oral question and answer session that exceed 40 words will be shortened from the next session, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul (pix) said the matter will also take into account the system of forwarding the questions used in state assemblies, including Kedah.

“They (state assemblies) have a system for assembly members to send their questions. If the questions contained more than the prescribed maximum number of words, the question will (have to) be shortened,“ he said.

He said this in response to a matter raised by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) who referred to a question by Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) today which exceeded 40 words.

Khoo referred to Meeting Order 23 (1)(r) which states that a question for an oral answer cannot exceed 40 words.

Khoo was referring to Shahidan’s question to the Communications and Digital Minister on the effectiveness of the Sedition Act 1948, the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in controlling press freedom.

The Arau Member of Parliament also wanted to know whether the Minister of Communications and Digital had plans to review laws on press freedom to address the problem of unethical journalists. -Bernama