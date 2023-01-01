Race car crashes during CCT Battle of Champion race, kills spectator at Dato’ Sagor Circuit

IPOH: A spectator was killed after being hit by a race car during the CCT Battle of Champion race at Dato’ Sagor Circuit in Pasir Salak this evening.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the victim, aged 32, died while being treated at Changkat Melintang Hospital, Lambor Kanan.

“The autopsy revealed that the victim, a workshop operator, died of injuries to his head and bleeding in the lungs.

“Investigations are ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.

The spectator was killed at around 3.30 pm when two of 12 vehicles,, which were making a turn during a race, touched each other and crashed to the right of the circuit and into a grassy area, hitting him.

Mohd Yusri said the victim, who sustained severe injuries, was treated by medical officers at the circuit before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.-Bernama