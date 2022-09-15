Racial unity, social cohesion, national integration key to harmony: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Racial unity, social cohesion and national integration are the key to building a harmonious and prosperous nation, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix).

Bung Moktar, who is Sabah Malaysia Day 2022 Celebration organising chairman said these three elements which are important in preserving the well-being of the people are the strengths in helping to overcome future challenges and to maintain the existing peace

“As Malaysians, we are responsible for ensuring that this harmony and prosperity will endure in line with this year’s Malaysia Day theme which is Malaysian Family, Strong Together,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration here today.

Bung Moktar said the unity and oneness of the hearts of Malaysians can also prevent certain extremist groups from spreading their beliefs as they are out to create chaos and disrupt racial unity for personal gain.

As such, Bung Moktar said the Malaysian Family, Strong Together concept needs to be appreciated and understood in order for the nation to progress in terms of infrastructure development, education, economy, communication and basic facilities.

“Come Sept 16, we will celebrate Malaysia Day, which is no less important than Independence Day. It should be celebrated by all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and political ideology.

“We must be committed to changing the mentality of a few people who still do not care about the significance of Malaysia Day,“ he said, adding that the true discourse and narrative about the history of the formation of Malaysia needs to be sown, especially among the younger generation.

He also urged young people to instill a high patriotic spirit and good moral values, adding that a paradigm shift was needed to highlight the importance of knowledge to enable them to continue the national development agenda in the future.

In wishing Happy Malaysia Day, Bung Moktar also called on the people, especially those in Sabah to be grateful that the country is blessed with unity, harmony and stability.

The state-level Malaysia Day celebration to be held tomorrow night will take place at Padang Merdeka, here, and a variety of programmes and performances have been lined up to enliven the celebration.-Bernama