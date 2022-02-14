Ramadan bazaars allowed to operate without additional restrictions

PETALING JAYA: Economic activities are expected go proceed as usual without additional restrictions, including Ramadan bazaars in early April, amid rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday gave an assurance that there will be no new curbs despite the new wave of Omicron cases in the country.

“We will not close down businesses,” he told reporters at a Keluarga Malaysia Chinese New Year luncheon in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Raya celebration, fasting month, Ramadan bazaar and night markets will go on as usual.”

However, more refined standard operating procedures (SOP) would be set for Ramadan bazaars, which would be announced later.

“On the SOP, we will have to discuss it with the Health Ministry,” he added.

A total of 21,072 new Covid cases were reported yesterday, involving 99.59% in Category 1 and 2, taking the total number of infections to date in Malaysia to 3,040,235.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said on Tuesday that Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan would be allowed to operate this year, in compliance with the existing SOP.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the political stability in the country has been achieved and proven with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Opposition.

”We have proven that this government is a stable one. I am a prime minister from Umno who is backed by other friendly parties.

“This has never happened before, and this was done to ensure the country’s politics remain stable. So, what was stated by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi is not even an issue,” he added.

Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said on Saturday that political stability could only be achieved without Umno being part of the government.