Ramasamy tells PH to call off the MOU with government

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) should call off the memorandum of understanding (MOU) it signed with the government since it is not serving its objective, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy(pix) said today.

He said the MOU did not benefit PH in any way and he foresees more problems emerging as long PH is bind by the agreement.

“PH must call off this MOU, which serves no purpose other than giving credibility to the Perikatan Nasional government.

“The MOU is an albatross around the neck of PH. The longer it hangs, the more problems are going to emerge,” Ramasamy said in a statement.

The MOU on transformation and political stability was signed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah chairman Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau on September 13.

The MOU has six objectives: strengthening the country’s Covid-19 plan, institutional transformation, parliamentary reforms, judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and the formation of the steering committee.

Under the agreed deal, the government has promised to deliver three major reforms by the middle of next year, before the next, or fifth, session of Parliament: the anti-party hopping law, the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration, and a 10-year term limit for prime ministers.

Ramasamy said given the recent defeat PH suffered in the Malacca elections, the coalition needs to find a new way forward for it to have a political future.

“PH might be out in the Malacca election, but it is definitely not out at national level.

“Rather than worrying too much about what happened, preparations have to be made for the coming general election.”

BN won the Melaka state election in a landslide, winning 21 out of the 28 seats in the state assembly.

PH won five seats, while PN won two seats.

PKR contested in 11 seats and among its big names to lose include PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar in Paya Rumput and former chief minister and Umno leader Idris Haron at Asahan.