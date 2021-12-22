Razarudin appointed as new Deputy IGP

PUTRAJAYA: Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain@Abd Rasid(pix) has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, effective Dec 26.

Razarudin, 58, replaces Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim who will retire on Dec 25.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the appointment had received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after receiving advice from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the recommendation of the Police Commission.

The appointment is in line with Clauses 4 and 5 of Article 140 of the Federal Constitution, he told a press conference after presenting the appointment letter to Razarudin here today.

“Razarudin has an excellent track record in crippling and fighting criminal activities throughout the country.

“I believe his new partnership with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani will further strengthen the work of the Royal Malaysia Police in maintaining security and public order,“ Hamzah said.

Razarudin, who hails from Dengkil, Selangor, has served for 36 years in the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), starting on Dec 27, 1982.

Prior to his latest appointment, he had held important positions in the RMP among them head of the Penang Criminal Investigation Department, Perak Serious Crimes Investigation Department (D9) Staff Officer and then the Perak Deputy Chief of Police before being entrusted to lead the state contingent.-Bernama