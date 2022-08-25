Recognising sustainable development goal efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-four non-governmental organisations (NGO), community activists, philanthropic organisations, corporations and businesses including Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and social enterprises were honoured at the 2022 Malaysia SDG and ESG Impact Awards yesterday as they successfully implemented Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The awards were presented by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on SDG, the Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur and the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, with the support of the Malaysian CSO Alliance.

Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur and Malaysian Global Business chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Iqbal Rawther said sustainability is key to the survival of our planet.

“Rivers are drying up, fires are occurring in Europe, and our planet is in crisis. The ESG and SDG initiative at the grassroots level is important, and it takes a national effort to bridge the gap.

“This award is the beginning of many more things to come and hopefully year after year, we will have more of these kinds of awards,” he said.

All-Party Parliamentary Group on SDG chairman and former women, community and family development minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said by working together, they could achieve SDG goals by 2030.

“Congratulations to all the award recipients. Together we can achieve SDG with less than eight years to go. This shows that Malaysia is on the right track,” she said.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said they need to work together in creating an impactful SDG.

“We must start by showing good examples, especially to society because we are leaders who set the trend to be followed by them.

“I have started an initiative on SDG in my constituency Paya Besar, to create and enhance awareness on issues regarding environmental sustainability among communities,” he said.

One of the recipients of the 2022 Malaysia ESG Impact Corporate Excellence Award is Jawala Plantation Industries Sdn Bhd. Its CEO Rahman Khan said the company was very thankful and honoured to receive the award.

“This is a big step and a way forward for us and all corporations in Malaysia. Please remember three things – people, planet and prosperity. These are a reminder for us to take good care of our planet. Plant more trees, use renewable materials and energy,” he said.

A recipient of the 2022 Malaysia Outstanding SDG Icon Award is the Penang Refugees Network and independent community organisation. Its representative, who wanted to be known only as Rocky, said he is happy and privileged to be part of the journey with its Malaysian counterparts.

“It is a remarkable feeling to be a part of this journey as we are heading towards realising the SDG goals by 2030.

“Whatever we do in our organisation is for the refugees, making them feel included in society. Together, we can do much more for them and realise one of the 17 SDG of not leaving anyone behind,” said Rocky.

The SDG Icon Awards are presented to grassroots activists and civil society organisations, which have adopted and advanced the SDG initiative.

This will replace Corporate Social Responsibility as the way forward for civic action and social responsibility.

The ESG Impact Awards are presented to companies, in particular SME and social enterprises, with a track record of successful implementation of their practices.

The companies were recognised and applauded for their ESG achievements.