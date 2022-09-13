ReGen Rehab Hospital offers free Parkinson rehabilitation treatment for army vetrerans

KUALA LUMPUR: ReGen Rehab Hospital, through the #MyParkinsonsPartner initiative, is offering free rehabilitation treatment for Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans with Parkinson disease from Sept 16 to Dec 15 this year.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Hanafi Salehuddin said the initiative was introduced in conjunction with Malaysian Armed Forces Day to pay tribute to army veterans who are the country’s frontliners.

“We want to play our part to provide the healthcare services they deserve by extending a hand to Parkinson’s patients to help them become independent and return to their best physical condition.

“Through specialised, coordinated and tailored rehabilitation, we want to support veterans suffering from Parkinson’s disease by helping them remain independent for as long as possible, thereby restoring their health and rebuilding their lives,“ he said in a statement today.

The initiative is also part of the Corporate Responsibility (CSR) of ReGen Rehab Hospital, which is the first private rehabilitation hospital in Malaysia licensed by the Ministry of Health.-Bernama