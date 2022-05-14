Remains of three USAS students laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of three Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students who were killed in an accident on the North-South Expressway on Wednesday, were laid to rest in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Johor, today.

The last rites on the remains of Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19; Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23; and Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, were performed at the USAS Mosque late last night after the verification process was completed.

Muhammad Nasrun Aidol’s remains arrived at Taman Desa Bukit Bujang, Kuala Kubu at 2.07 am and was laid to rest at the Jalan Kuala Kubu Muslim Cemetery here, at 7.55am today.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, funeral prayers was conducted once agian for Muhammad Nabil Haikal after his body arrived at his family's home at Kampung Sungai Mahang, Nilai at 3 am before he was laid to rest at about 9 am.

The deceased’s father Muhammad Fariz Amat Jusak, 49, expressed relief that the funeral arrangement went smoothly and thanked everyone who had helped throughout the process.

“I accept the death of my son as fate and I thank all Malaysians for their prayers and kind words,“ he told reporters at the cemetery after the burial.

Meanwhile in JOHOR, Iqbal Hasnun’s remains arrived at his family's home in Taman Impian Jaya, Senai at 6am. After fthe funeral prayer at the housing estate’s surau, his remains were laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Melayu Seelong here at 7.30am.

The deceased’s father Halimi Ali Yahad, 50, when met by Bernama, said the family thanked all who had helped in the funeral arrangement and appreciated the thoughts and prayers during their difficult time.

“Some had performed hajat prayers and recited surah Yassin ...all these mean a lot to us and we are thankful to all, who had shown their concern and helped eased our affairs,” he said.

Yesterday, the remains of two other victims Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, and Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, were buried at their respective hometowns in Parit Buntar, Perak and Kemaman, Terengganu.

In the 12.50am incident on Wednesday, five USAS students were killed when the car they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with two trailers at KM 245.2 northbound of the North-South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar, Perak.-Bernama