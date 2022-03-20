Reopening of borders will revive economy, enhance M'sia- Thailand ties: Mustapa

JELI: The reopening of the country’s borders will revive the economic sectors of Malaysia and Thailand as well as enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the government's decision to reopen the borders on April 1 was eagerly awaited by all parties, especially those affected by the pandemic.

“We (Malaysia) have good relations with Thailand in terms of economy and tourism, the decision to open the border is highly anticipated.

“Kelantan has three main official gateway points to enter and exit Thailand, namely in Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga, so when the border is reopened, it will revive business and tourism sector in the towns and nearby ones,“ he told reporters at the opening of the Kemahang Fire and Rescue station in Tanah Merah here today.

Elaborating further, the Jeli MP said the business and tourism sector is expected to take six months to a year to recover once the country's borders are opened.-Bernama