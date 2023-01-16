Rescuers find flight recorders after plane crash in Nepal: Airport official

MOSCOW: Nepali rescuers have found flight data recorders of the ATR 72 aircraft, which crashed en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara, while search operations continue at the crash site to find the bodies of the four remaining people, reported Sputnik, quoting Kathmandu airport spokesman on Monday.

“The black box of the crashed plane has been found,“ spokesman Sher Bahadur Thakur was quoted as saying by the Asian News International news agency.

The rescue operations resumed on Monday morning to trace four people still considered missing, according to the media outlet.

On Sunday, a passenger plane of Yeti Airlines crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal. The causes of the incident are being investigated. All 72 people on board have died, Yeti Airlines spokesperson Pemba Sherpa confirmed to Sputnik.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal published a list of passengers on board, which includes 53 nationals of Nepal and 15 foreigners, including five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, and one national each of Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland.

The Nepali authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days. -Bernama