Reverting school session to January needs time: Education DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has no plans to start the school session in January as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic in the near future, says Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali (pix).

He said one of the considerations that the MOE needed to take into account is related to the Education Act 1996 which requires a 190-day school session per year, adding that reverting the school session to January will also involve sacrificing school holidays.

“We can revert (the school session to January) quickly by sacrificing the available holidays. So, if there are no school holidays, when can teachers, students and parents take a break?”

“...we have to maintain 190 days and move it little by little. It is not something that can be implemented in a short period, (it) will take several years with sacrifices from all parties,“ he told reporters at the media conference of the mandate ceremony held in conjunction with the opening of the 2023/2024 school session here today.

Pkharuddin said the current school session should be seen from a positive angle as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination is held during the four-week holidays in February and March, to avoid the monsoon season.

“We are trying our best to provide the best convenience to all parties,” he added. -Bernama