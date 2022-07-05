Ringgit opens lower against US dollar as cautious mode prevails

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today as traders remained cautious ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) two-day meeting which starts today, analysts said.

At 9 am, the local currency slid to 4.4135/4160 against the US dollar compared with 4.4120/4145 at the close on Monday.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said in the absence of the United States (US) markets which closed for the Independence Day holiday on July 4, sentiment on the ringgit will continue to revolve around the BNM’s MPC meeting.-Bernama