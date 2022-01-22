RM10 mln funding to support FAM operations: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: The RM 10 million donated by the government to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was necessary as the national footballing body was facing financial constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the financial constraints had made it difficult for FAM to operate comprehensively in terms of organising leagues at the grassroots level.

“They (FAM) cannot generate income from the organising of leagues and this makes it hard for them to operate, that’s why the government is assisting them.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) would provide full assistance to the FAM to popularise and help maintain football as the number one sport in Malaysia,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Tunas Tambun Perak Academy at the Tanjung Rambutan public field here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said on Jan 17 that funding of RM10 million would be channelled to the FAM, proving that the government supports the development of football in the country.

Ahmad Faizal also denied that the donation to FAM had resulted in the allocation cuts that were supposed to be channelled to other sports although those sports were performing better than football.

“The government has to spend according to its needs. That is what we are doing and we pay serious attention to whatever problems arise to ensure they are resolved as fast as possible,” he said.

On the programme today, he said 150 children aged seven to 12 were participating in a selection session to be absorbed into the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

The main objective of the programme was to unearth young talent who will be able to become local footballers in the future, he added.

On the appointment of former Korean Football Association (KFA) team director Kim Pan Gon as the new Harimau Malaya head coach, Ahmad Faizal believed that Kim’s credibility was capable of boosting the performance and quality of the national football team.

Ahmad Faizal said his belief was based on FAM’s in-depth assessment and study in identifying a suitable candidate to fill the position left by Tan Cheng Hoe.

“I congratulate the new coach (Kim Pan Gon) and FAM has, of course, conducted its best review to ensure all the criteria needed before making any appointment,” he added.

The 52-year-old coach will report for duty in mid-February after signing a two-year contract, with an option for an additional two years.-Bernama