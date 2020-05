KOTA SAMARAHAN: Compounds amounting to RM118,000 have been collected nationwide during the enforcement of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said that during the May 20 to 28 period, the ministry inspected some 17,496 premises and received 22 price-related complaints from consumers.

“Enforcement officers recorded 48 cases, in which 17 traders were caught selling items exceeding the maximum price, while 31 others failed to display price tags, and actions have been taken on them.

“The ministry has also seized items worth RM10,448 and the total compound imposed until May 28 is RM118,000 since the enforcement of the SHMMP,” he told reporters after visiting the Bandar Riyal Market here today.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the amount of compounds collected and items seized showed that the ministry has been active in monitoring prices of consumer goods, which also proved that the accusations hurdled at them were not true.

“Our enforcement team is always on the move and on-site to monitor prices to ensure no traders will simply raise their product prices during this festive season,” he said. -Bernama