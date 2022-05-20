RM155 mln allocation for Sungai Jelai flood mitigation plan: KASA

KUALA PILAH: The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) says it has applied for an allocation totalling RM155 million to implement Sungai Jelai Flood Mitigation Plan to overcome the flooding problem around the Johol area.

Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang(pix) said the allocation is through the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which is one of the long-term actions to overcome the persistent problem in the area.

“For the short-term plan, the government has allocated a total of RM173,545 for the Sungai Batang Jelai rehabilitation programme to reduce the risk of flooding in Kampung Kabong, Johol near here. Work to deepen and cleaning of the river started on May 17.

“Besides that, we are widening the area to enable water to flow direct. Sungai Batang Jelai is actually the beginning of Sungai Muar, therefore we need to ensure that this area does not experience problems with flooding but also mud flood,” he said to reporters after inspecting the flood-affected areas along the Sungai Jelai line here today.

He said excessive forest clearing activities and not following the guidelines were among the causes that affected the ecosystem thus contributing to floods in the country, including in Janda Baik, Pahang and several other rural districts.

He said it was due the change in land use from agricultural land to other land use such as the cultivation of musang king durian in addition to clearing the forest land so that it becomes vacant and facilitates rainwater to continue to flow into the river.

“When it rains, the water goes straight into the river and if there are rubber trees in the forest and so on, maybe only 10 per cent of the water goes into the river,” he said.

In this regard, he said the method of clearing forest land needs to be addressed, including the method of planting according to the correct procedures to address the cause of the floods.-Bernama