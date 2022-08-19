RM2.8 bln for projects, road maintenance in Johor

KOTA TINGGI: A total of RM2.8 billion has been approved for projects and federal road maintenance works in Johor for this year, said Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof(pix).

He said the allocation involved 303 projects and maintenance work under the ministry, comprising 43 building projects worth more than RM816 million, 134 building maintenance projects (RM 87 million), 24 road projects (RM1.8 million), 88 road maintenance projects (RM 125 million) and 14 slope projects worth RM10 million.

He said an additional allocation of RM650,000 was also approved for the installation of street lights on the Federal Route FT003, which is the Mersing-Kota Tinggi Road.

Speaking to reporters at the “Jelajah FTRoadpedia Selatan 2.0” programme here today, Fadillah said the ministry also allocated RM52.8 million for the Performance Based Contract (PBC) pilot project involving the federal route FT001, FT003 and FT005.

Under the PBC project, the appointed company will bear the cost of repair if the road is damaged during the contract period, he said.-Bernama