RMAF forms committee to investigate crash of Hawk 108 fighter jet

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has set up a committee to investigate the crash of the Hawk 108 fighter jet in Butterworth, Penang, last night.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz(pix) said investigations would cover various aspects, including operations and training.

On whether the use of the Hawk 108 would be suspended, he said it was too early to decide the matter.

He told this to reporters after receiving a donation of 15,000 boxes of food from a non-governmental organisation, Bantu-Bantu Malaysia, at the Subang Air Base, near here.

In the crash that occurred at 10.07 pm, a RMAF pilot, Capt. Mohamad Affendi Bustamy was killed, while another RMAF pilot, Major Mohd Fareez Omar, was injured, but is reported to be in stable condition at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

They were on a night training flight at the runway area of the ​​Butterworth Air Base when the crash happened.-Bernama