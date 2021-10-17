RMAF transpoters Sibu MAF field hospital equipment

SIBU:The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today carried out transportation of equipment and medical supplies using the A400M transporter aircraft for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) field hospital in Sibu which is expected to start operation soon.

The 9th Infantry Brigade Malaysia based in the town in a statement issued this evening stated that the aircraft which carried six tonnes of load among them mobile air-conditioners, field beds and oxygen concentrators left RMAF Subang air base at 7 am and landed in Sibu Airport at 8.50 am.

“The plane was piloted by Major Mohd Hafiz Mat Yusof and was assisted by Capt Noor Mohamad Farhan Mohamad Noor and Capt Muhammad Idris Ismail with four crew members from the 22nd Squadron,” said the statement.

According to the statement, 10 officers and 20 personnel from the 9th Infantry Brigade also went to the ground to receive the goods with 10 three-tonne trucks mobilised to carry the medical supplies to the field hospital located in the compound of Sibu Hospital.

The field hospital was set up as the second such hospital in Sarawak after Kapit to assist Sibu Hospital manage non-Covid-19 patients and help lighten the workload of Sibu Hospital medical staff in treating Covid patients. -Bernama