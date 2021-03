KOTA KINABALU: All the state’s public service department heads must ensure that the presence of their officers and staff reaches 90 per cent during working hours in the office during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (pix) said only 10% of the state’s civil servants were allowed to work from home with the approval of the department heads.

“The state government once again reminds all civil servants to fully comply with the current regulations and standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health Malaysia or the local authorities,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesperson on Covid-19, said a total of 12,049 individuals in Sabah had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 2,520 of them receiving it today.

He said Covid-19 new positive cases in Sabah today dropped to 71 from 99 yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 53,557, with two deaths reported in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau respectively.

A total of 129 Covid-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals, bringing the cumulative number of patients who have recovered from the viral infection in Sabah to 52,290, he added. — Bernama