Rural residents, micro-entrepreneurs urged to use e-payment: BNM Deputy Governor

SUNGAI PETANI: Residents in rural areas and micro-entrepreneurs are encouraged to use more electronic or e-payment offering various benefits compared to conventional payment modes.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) deputy governor Datuk Marzunisham Omar said that in today’s digital world, electronic payment methods should be considered as an alternative payment method to help save time and effort when conducting transactions.

“More consumers and merchants have started to familiarise themselves using various e-payment facilities such as debit cards, credit cards, QR (quick response) codes, Internet banking, and e-wallets during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

“All transactions can be carried out at your fingertips, including paying bills, repaying loans, and transferring money to children who are studying,“ he said at the launch of the e-Duit Desa programme in Jeniang here today.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd group chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed and Kedah state finance officer Isahak Murat were present at the event.

Marzunisham said e-payment could be a stepping stone for merchants to become more competitive.

“Transactions can be recorded directly, facilitating account management and loan applications in the future. Traders do not have to worry about providing small change to return the balance,“ he said.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Marzunisham said that BNM and banking institutions are always committed to ensuring increased use of e-payment among the public.

“The use of e-payment in rural areas is on the rise and we will always be on the ground to ensure higher growth while increasing awareness on how to use e-payment safely,“ he said.

Similarly, Mohd Muazzam hoped that the state’s implementation of the first e-Duit Desa programme will help the district go cashless. -Bernama