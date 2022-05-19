Sabah BN welcomes formation of GRS-BN solidarity committee

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) in principle accepts the formation of the solidarity cooperation committee with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to ensure the prosperity of the state and protect the interests of its people.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin(pix) said it welcomed the formation of the committee as announced by Chief Minister who is also GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor recently.

“This is because we are thinking about the people’s interests and the state’s progress. That is important (because) Sabah has been lagging behind in terms of development, economy and others.

“Therefore, I think it is time for us to strengthen the state government to ensure that the people live in a better condition,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah BN Aidilfitri feast here today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said this when asked to comment on the formation of the solidarity cooperation committee between GRS and BN.

On May 9, Hajiji said the formation of the committee was to avoid any clashes between the two coalitions in the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, today’s event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Hajiji and several veteran political figures including former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Also present were other local party leaders such as Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup; Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee; Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman; and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony.

Over 3,000 people also enlivened the event after the state-level Aidilfitri open house could not be held for the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama