Sabah PH submits Sabah reform agenda to Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) met Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) today and submitted its Sabah reform agenda, aimed at getting political parties in Sabah to reach a consensus and work together to ensure the rights of the state and its people are upheld.

Sabah PH said in a statement today that the reform agenda included Sabah autonomy, the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, governance in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah economic recovery plan, political and administrative reforms, Sabah Legislative Assembly reform, Sabah indigenous people’s governance and security governance.

The reform and governance agenda was not a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as implemented at the federal level, but was a share agenda for all political parties and lawmakers, regardless of their affiliations, the statement read.

“Through this agenda, we have submitted recommendations relating to the economic recovery budget to be taken into consideration for the Sabah Budget 2022 that will be tabled on Dec 3, 2021.

“This agenda includes reforms that need to be implemented at the Sabah Legislative Assembly to enable a more progressive democratic form of governance as well as effective checks and balances,” the statement read.

At the meeting, Sabah PH were represented by United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Datuk Poon Ming Fung and Sabah Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Lahirul Latigu. Deputy chief minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan was also present.

According to the statement, Sabah PH welcomed the commitment and assurance by Hajiji that the agenda would be discussed with coalition parties in the government.-Bernama