Sabah police seize 794 fake firearms

KOTA KINABALU: Police have seized 794 counterfeit firearms resembling pistols, rifles and machine guns in two separate raids here, yesterday.

Sabah Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the raids were carried out at 3 pm at a premises on Lorong Industri Inanam Juta and another one at the ITCC Building in Penampang, after they were found selling the counterfeit items without a permit.

“Eight individuals including three women aged 22 to 55 were also arrested to assist with investigations,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the imitation firearms seized in the two raids worth about RM16,000 including taxes, were believed to be brought in for sale to the public.

“All the seized items are believed to have been imported from China as children’s toys, before being sold to the public,” he said, adding that the fake firearms were also found being sold online for between RM10 to RM150.

Jauteh said the case was being investigated under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama