KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has not recorded any case of local human malaria infection since 2018, said Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

With that zero case, she said the Sabah Health Department is confident that with the cooperation of various agencies and all levels of the society, it would also be able to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“It is hoped that the frontliners will remain strong. Yesterday was World Malaria Day. We will continue to maintain the zero malaria case,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said although Sabah recorded zero local human malaria since 2018, there were still cases of zoonotic malaria caused by monkeys and cases of imported malaria in the state.

“As of April 18, 2020, 407 cases of malaria from various sources were reported. The number of cases reported this year dropped by 43 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year,” she said and attributed the drop to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO). -Bernama