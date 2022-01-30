Sabah shuts ‘Covid cluster’ schools to curb virus spread

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah's decision to temporarily close schools detected to have triggered Covid-19 clusters is aimed at preventing more students and teachers from getting infected, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said such a move would keep the Covid-19 infection localised and prevent it from spreading to other areas.

“This drastic action is also a reminder to all school managements to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of infection to students and teachers.

“All standard operating procedures (SOP) at the place of work or school must be enforced tightly,” said the Sabah government Covid-19 spokesman in a statement yesterday.

On Friday, the Sabah government directed all schools involved in Covid-19 clusters to be closed immediately for between two and three weeks, subject to confirmation of the State Health Department, to curb the spread of the pandemic.

However, learning sessions for all students who would be sitting for major examinations could be continued with strict compliance to the SOP among students, teachers and staff.

Sabah has recorded 10 clusters involving educational institutions since last week.

Masidi said 267 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for infections to 247,379.

Another 202 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 238,900, while 775 people were still receiving treatment, he added.-Bernama