SACSB to dispose lands to Wiwynn Technology for RM68m

KUALA LUMPUR: MMC Corp Bhd’s (MMC) indirect wholly owned subsidiary Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd (SACSB) is disposing of two vacant pieces of industrial land at the Senai Airport City to Wiwynn Technology Service (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Wiwynn Technology) for RM68.3 million.

The purchase of the land parcels, each one measuring 4.8ha and 7.9ha is expected to pave way for the setting up of Taiwan-based Wiwynn Corp’s (Wiwynn) cloud information technology (IT) infrastructure manufacturing facilities.

Wiwynn Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wiwynn.

“Senai Airport City Free Industrial Zone was selected by Wiwynn as the preferred site to expand its cloud IT infrastructure manufacturing facilities to develop high-performance computing server, storage products and rack solutions for leading data centres in the Asia Pacific region,“ MMC said in a statement today.

Construction of the infrastructure manufacturing facilities is expected to be completed by 2023.

Wiwynn’s supply chain and manufacturing vice-president Robin Wang said the Senai Airport City Free Industrial Zone provides the company with great geographical benefits, a rich talent pool and a high degree of operational flexibility to grow its Asia-Pacific (Apac) business.

MMC said the Senai Airport City is the only industrial development area in Iskandar Malaysia with a 162ha gazetted free industrial zone and free commercial zone that caters for export-oriented industries – an ideal location for principal or regional distribution hub to serve the Apac market.

To-date, Senai Airport City has invested approximately RM550 million on completed industrial plots with infrastructure and utilities.

This year, SACSB received seven notable foreign direct Investments and domestic direct investments involving approximately 57ha of land sales – all of them targeted to commence operation in 2022 and 2023.

SACSB CEO Gan Seng Keong attributed Senai Airport City’s success to its complete and dedicated basic infrastructure and its connectivity to the seaports and airports.

“Equally important is Senai Airport City’s competitive advantage in terms of its strategic location within the eco-system of mature industries in the Senai-Kulai district,” he said. – Bernama