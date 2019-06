KUCHING: The Sarawak government, through its state-owned power utility, Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), is eyeing the potential sale of additional electricity to Indonesia.

This follows recent reports that the Indonesian capital might be shifted to West Kalimantan from Jakarta in the near future.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state was currently progressing on the Borneo Grid initiative with the first interconnection to West Kalimantan having already being established.

“With the expertise and engineering skills of SEB, the potential is there and we can work with Indonesia,” he said at the SEB Gawai Raya celebration for its Kuching-based staff and stakeholders here today.

He also said SEB was in the midst of negotiations with Sabah and neighbouring Brunei for further power exchange agreements.

Out of this year’s state budget totalling RM11.9 billion, Abang Johari said RM2.7 billion was for rural development to be undertaken by SEB under the rural electrification project.

He said at present Sarawak was the biggest producer in terms of clean energy harnessed from its hydroelectric dams, including the Bakun dam.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak had all the ingredients to be a regional powerhouse and as such, SEB could explore new products such as hydrogen and oxygen to be marketed overseas to increase the state’s revenue.

Meanwhile, SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said the state domestic electricity coverage was at 97 per cent now.

“Or aim is to power up 99 per cent of Sarawak by 2020 towards full electrification by 2025,” he added. — Bernama