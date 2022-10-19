SC to work with intermediaries, fintech to employ RegTech, SupTech

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is keen to work with intermediaries and financial technology (fintech) providers to employ Regulatory Technology (RegTech) as well as Supervisory Technology (SupTech) tools to enhance the nation’s capital market efficiency.

Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said Malaysia needs to intensify efforts to ensure sustained economic growth amidst the challenging external environment, hence, he called for greater financing of technology and innovative solutions.

At the same time, he noted that it is paramount to preserve investors’ confidence in online platforms and market access points.

“This digital push cannot be at the expense of market integrity. New innovations and technologies typically disrupt the status quo, but they are important tools for progress.

“With the entry of new players into our capital market and industry, digital adoption is a responsibility that the SC does not take lightly,” he said in his speech at the Securities Industry Development Corporation Business Foresight Forum 2022 today.

Awang Adek said the SC expects the intermediaries to practice high standards of accountability, and take appropriate measures to ensure the resilience of their systems.

“Concurrently, the SC will continue to closely monitor market activities and transactions.

“From the reporting and supervisory standpoint, there are many opportunities for increased use of technology,’’ he said.

Given the growing demand for online products and services, progressive early steps have ensured relevant regulations and safeguards, including for the trading of digital assets in Malaysia, he said.

Since 2015, Malaysia has registered 10 equity crowdfunding operators, 11 peer-to-peer financing platforms, four digital asset exchanges and two initial exchange offering operators to provide a variety of alternative fundraising and investment products.

Additionally, Awang Adek noted that a holistic talent pipeline is sorely needed as the domestic capital market also suffers from a shortage of skilled resources.

To this end, he said the SC will introduce a multi-year Capital Market Graduate Programme to enhance the marketability of up to 9,000 young Malaysian graduates within the domestic capital market, as announced in Budget 2023.

“An attractive talent pool will raise awareness of industry career opportunities, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of our intermediaries.

“In addition, a structured training programme for women talents will be devised with the cooperation of the Ministry of Finance, the SC and market stakeholders,’' he said, adding that this will help enhance diversity and inclusiveness at all levels of the organisation, including boardrooms.

He also urged boards and management to ‘walk the talk’ by integrating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices into all aspects of their business.

“Failure to do so may impact bottom lines in the short-term, and will ultimately cost the company its long-term sustainability,’’ he warned.

He said the sustainability demands from global business partners, as well as national governments, will only grow stronger, therefore Malaysian companies must take this seriously or risk losing business opportunities.

He added that the capital market stands ready to support the green and sustainable transition, with new product structures and innovations.

In June this year, the SC introduced the Sustainable and Responsible Investment linked Sukuk Framework to facilitate fundraising to address sustainability concerns.

Among other things, the framework is meant to encourage further market innovation to support the transition to a net-zero economy.

‘’This is just one of the efforts by the SC recently. Many more initiatives will be introduced going forward,’’ he added.-Bernama