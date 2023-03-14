Scammers pocketed 31.58b baht in Thailand

BANGKOK: Scammers in Thailand pocketed 31.58 billion baht in various scams and financial fraud over the past 12 months.

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said from March 1 last year to March 11 this year, a total of 218,210 complaints on fraud and scams were filed.

He said investment scams stole 7.66 billion baht, the highest loss during the same period.

Police also received 29,945 complaints on job scams with the complainants losing 3.32 billion baht in total.

“There were 81,288 complaints on shopping scams, which pocketed 1.01 billion.

“Besides that, 24,821 complaints filed on loan scams where victims were deceived into paying upfront fee. The loan scammers stole 1.03 billion baht in the past 12 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sompong urged the public to be on alert and refrain from divulging personal and financial information. -Bernama