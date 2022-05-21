SEA Games: Ahmad Faizal hopes national contingent continues fight for more medals

HANOI: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) hopes that the country's athletes continue to fight hard to increase their medal collection at the 31st SEA Games.

After reaching the set target of 36 gold medals yesterday, he called on the national contingent to continue their fighting spirit in the final two days of the Games before the closing ceremony on Monday.

“InsyaAllah (there will be more), let us all pray for it. In the beginning, we were waiting to reach 36 gold, now we have got 37, and we are waiting to get more than the set target,“ he told reporters at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre.

Earlier, he witnessed national weightlifter Muhammad Erry Hidayat grab the bronze in the men's 73kg category by renewing his national record after lifting a total of 316kg.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal hoped that the two young national athletes who will compete in the muay final tomorrow can provide a challenge to reap gold.

“They have played well so far, I think there is a pretty high chance even when facing opponents considered as the favourites. Although we are the underdogs, fight hard and try to bring home the gold,“ he added.

Tomorrow, Nur Amisha Azrilrizal will face Srila Oo Wansawang from Thailand in the elite women's under 51kg final, while Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib faces the host country’s representative Huynh Hoang Phi in the elite men's under 54kg final.

As of 3 pm local time (4 pm Malaysian time), Malaysia has won 37 gold, 40 silver and 81 bronze medals.-Bernama